Nigeria on brink of tyranny, NLC raises alarm over shrinking democracy

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

UYO — The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has issued a stark warning that Nigeria is sliding dangerously toward authoritarian rule, as the country’s democratic space continues to shrink and workers’ rights come under sustained assault.

Specifically, NLC accused the Federal Government and state governors of systematically crushing dissent, weakening democratic institutions, and illegally seizing workers’ contributions, which it described as “stealing workers’ sweat.”

President of NLC, Joe Ajaero, who spoke during the opening ceremony of the 21st Rain School of the NLC, held yesterday in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, said “Nigeria is on the brink of tyranny! The democratic space — the very arena where citizens, especially the working class, exercise their rights to free speech, assembly, and participation in governance — is under siege.”

He described the ongoing clampdown on civic freedoms and union activities as a calculated effort to silence the voices of Nigerian workers ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“Governance has been abandoned for 2027 politicking,” he said. “Leaders who should be working to alleviate suffering are instead consumed by power games, leaving workers and ordinary Nigerians to bear the brunt of economic hardship and mounting insecurity — all imposed by their policies.”

