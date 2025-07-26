Nigeria offers best success opportunity over US, Canada – Uniosun VC tells Students

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Vice-Chancellor, Osun State University, Professor Clement Adebooye, has counselled the students of the school to focus on achieving success in Nigeria rather than struggling to move abroad.

Speaking at the 2025 Entrepreneurship Studies and Innovation training programme at the Osogbo campus on Friday, he stressed the need for students and youths to think out of the box to achieve success in the country.

According to him, Nigeria is a land of opportunities for everyone and only requires each person to identify his area of strength, build on it and become successful. Once you can think out of the box, you achieve success in Nigeria better than in United States of America or Canada.

“It pained me to see professionals, managers of businesses, escape the shore of the country to go and take up jobs that took away their dignity. Most of them ended up taking support staff jobs.

“I have reservations that someone will leave job as a bank manager in Nigeria or will leave job as manager of a big enterprise in Nigeria, and cross the Atlantic or the Mediterranean to go and do the job of a support worker either in Europe or Canada or the United States. If that is the way we are thinking as Nigerians then we have problems.

“We should use our opportunity, the knowledge we have gained to build this nation by identifying that single idea, blow it up and make a living from it with a view to building a prosperous nation”, he said.

In his keynote address, Dr Dayo Sobowale of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, emphasised the importance of not just vocational skills but of business skill in a bid to become employers of labour.

Also, in her remarks, The Director, Centre for Entrepreneurship Studies of the school, Dr Adepeju Adigun said the University is training its students in entrepreneurship on a bid to make sure they become job creators rather than job seekers.