Nigeria maintains zero piracy in 3 years – Oyetola

Gboyega Oyetola

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Alh. Adegboyega Oyetola said Nigeria had recorded zero piracy in its waters for three years through the Deep Blue Project.

Oyetola revealed this on Thursday during a one-day stakeholder engagement held in Lagos.

He said maritime security remains central to the ministry’s mandate and has earned Nigeria global commendation and helped regional maritime stability.

He added that Nigeria’s offer to host the African Union Combined Maritime Task Force in Lagos had received endorsement from the AU Peace and Security Council.

Oyetola commended stakeholders’ efforts, affirming widespread support for President Bola Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda in repositioning the sector for national development.

He said creating the Marine and Blue Economy Ministry is a major reform. The approval of its national policy marks a critical turning point.

The policy covers port infrastructure, security, aquaculture, ocean governance, marine biotechnology, renewable energy, coastal tourism, and climate resilience.

“Our meeting today is not ceremonial. It is a working forum to design actionable frameworks, set priorities, and allocate institutional responsibilities.

“In doing so, we must enhance coordination, ensure accountability, and build capacity across all operational levels,” Oyetola said.

The Minister disclosed that a Nigeria-flagged vessel berthed at Tincan Island Port on July 2, with 359 containers of goods.

He noted that since the ministry’s establishment in 2023, it has worked with its agencies to effectively implement its ministerial deliverables.

Oyetola said an evaluation by the presidential policy office and CRDCU showed a 75 per cent performance score for the ministry by the end of 2024.

He praised the Delivery Task Teams’ efforts across the ministry and urged them to remain focused and uphold excellence in their duties.

“Our top priority is modernising port infrastructure. Contracts for Apapa and Tin Can Ports rehabilitation have been approved. Eastern port procurement is ongoing,” he said.

He added that digital tools like the Port Community System and E-Call-Up System would help reduce delays and boost investor confidence.

Oyetola said the ministry is strengthening indigenous shipping capacity and reviving the National Carrier through a public-private partnership model.

NIMASA, he noted, has started preparations for disbursing the Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund, which will follow a transparent process.

“When operational, the Fund will significantly boost Nigerian shipping operators’ opportunities,” he said.

On revenue and service delivery, Oyetola said the ministry had seen consistent growth, improved efficiency, closed leakages, and attracted private capital into the sector.

He highlighted NIWA’s efforts in implementing the 2023 Inland Waterways Transportation Regulation and launching a nationwide water safety campaign.

He said NIWA had distributed over 42,000 safety jackets, deployed ferries and patrol boats, and trained marshals, which has reduced boat mishaps.

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, represented by Comptroller Patrick Ntadi, urged stakeholders to intensify their commitment to maritime resource development.

Dr Odunayo Ani, President of WISTA Nigeria, commended the ministry for the National Marine and Blue Economy Policy.

She said the policy demonstrated the government’s commitment to ocean governance, economic diversification, job creation, and environmental sustainability.

Ani praised the ministry’s synergy between public and private stakeholders, describing collaboration as vital for implementing the national blueprint.

“WISTA and other women’s groups support gender equity, capacity building, and innovation in the marine and blue economy.

“We welcome the ministry’s recognition of women’s roles and will support the agenda through advocacy, training, and partnerships,” Ani said.

Chief Greg Ogbeifun, former President of the Ship Owners Association, commended the ministry and called for more private sector involvement.

Mr Godfrey Nwosu, General Secretary of NAGAFF, appreciated the minister for implementing policies that removed bottlenecks in the maritime sector.