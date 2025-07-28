Nigeria’s Super Falcons sent shockwaves through the continent last night after staging a dramatic comeback to win the African Women’s Football Trophy — a victory already being celebrated as one of the greatest moments in African sporting history.

Overcoming a shaky start and low expectations, the Falcons defied the odds to lift the prestigious trophy, reigniting a sense of national pride and unity across the country. Their stunning performance has been widely hailed as a defining moment for Nigerian sports and a timely morale boost for the nation.

Among those celebrating the team’s success is former presidential candidate and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, who lauded the Super Falcons as “heroines” and declared their victory a powerful symbol of Nigeria’s re-emergence on the global stage.

“From Zero to Heroines,” Hashim stated. “Yesterday, the Super Falcons reminded the world who we are — a people defined not by setbacks, but by resilience and unyielding determination.”

Hashim emphasized that the team’s achievement transcends the football pitch, capturing the spirit of a nation striving for renewal amid economic hardship, political uncertainty, and social unrest.

“This victory is more than a game,” he said. “It is a message — Nigeria is coming back. Stronger. United. Unstoppable.”