Nigeria intensifies IMO bid at global maritime, aviation forum in Singapore 

By Godwin Oritse

Nigeria has reaffirmed its commitment to securing a seat in Category C of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Council as it took its campaign to a high-level global maritime and aviation symposium in Singapore.

Representing the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, the Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Mr. Bola Oyebamiji, emphasized Nigeria’s readiness to modernize its maritime infrastructure to foster a sustainable, secure, and investment-driven industry.

Speaking during the international gathering, Oyebamiji underscored the strategic importance of Nigeria’s vast maritime resources, stating that the nation’s push for a Category C seat is aimed at enhancing its ability to contribute meaningfully to global maritime policies and decision-making processes.

“The IMO seat will empower Nigeria to influence the global maritime ecosystem and position the country as a major stakeholder in shaping international maritime policies, especially in the West African sub-region,” Oyebamiji noted.

The symposium focused on “Job Creation and Economic Growth in Nigeria’s Maritime and Aviation Sectors,” with NIWA showcasing key initiatives being implemented to unlock the economic potential of Nigeria’s blue economy. Oyebamiji described Nigeria’s coastal waters as an “untapped goldmine” with significant job creation and investment opportunities.

He noted that Nigeria is strategically located to become a trade and commerce hub for West Africa, highlighting government’s efforts to increase global visibility through the marine and blue economy agenda.

“We have carefully positioned our Marine and Blue Economy sector to attract global attention, and our pursuit of an IMO Council seat is part of our broader strategy to accelerate economic integration and maritime development across Africa,” he stated.