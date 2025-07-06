Nigeria Customs denounces fake CBT shortlist circulating online

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has described as fake the announcement of the service’s shortlist for a Computer-Based Test (CBT) circulating on social media and other messaging platforms.

The NCS spokesman, Abdullahi Maiwada, made this known in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Maiwada said that the list, which was released through a press statement, was fraudulent, misleading and not issued by the NCS.

“The purported release falsely asserts that the CBT is scheduled to take place in July, as part of the ongoing NCS recruitment exercise.

“The NCS wishes to categorically state that the said press release is fraudulent, misleading, and did not emanate from the Nigeria Customs Service.

“At no time did the service issue any such announcement regarding a CBT slated to take place in July 2025,” he said.

Maiwada said that upon scrutiny, it became clear that the fake statement contained several discrepancies, particularly in its formatting.

“The e-signature format differs from our official standard, and the recruitment timeline mentioned shows a faulty structure that is not connected to any legitimate process,“ he said.

He acknowledged the interest of Nigerians in its ongoing recruitment process and urged the public not to engage with, share or act upon such unverified content.

According to him, authentic information about NCS activities, including its ongoing recruitment exercises, will be published only on the service’s official website, verified social media platforms, and recognized national newspapers.

He said that the service was investigating the source of the fake news and would take appropriate action to hold those responsible accountable.

The NCS spokesman also said that the service would notify the public when it is set to begin the next phase of its recruitment process through appropriate channels.

“The NCS deeply appreciates the vigilance of concerned Nigerians.

“We reaffirm our commitment to protecting the public from misinformation, ensuring all our processes uphold the highest standards of transparency and integrity, “ he said.

