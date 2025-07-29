Nigeria crumbling under poverty, insecurity, elite failure — Utomi

Pat Utomi

By Juliet Umeh

LAGOS — A political coalition known as The Big Tent, yesterday, warned that the country is collapsing under the weight of poverty, insecurity, institutional decay, and elite failure.

Speaking on behalf of the coalition at a media briefing, Convener of The Big Tent, Prof. Pat Utomi, described the situation as an “existential crisis requiring urgent civic action and responsible leadership.”

Utomi said: “We envision Nigeria as a beacon for African progress, leading a flock of nations toward prosperity, much like the Asian Tigers. But to achieve this, we must confront hard truths. We must wake up to the suffering around us.”

He identified poverty as the most visible sign of leadership failure, noting, “that 75 per cent of rural Nigerians now live in chronic poverty. Hunger is ravaging the land.”

“The rural economy has collapsed. Farmers can’t farm, and yet our political elite are obsessed with convoys, jets, and SUVs. It’s morally bankrupt”, he added.

Warning of an unfolding food crisis, he said: “Over 30 million Nigerians are at risk of severe food insecurity during the June–August lean season. Our agriculture team raised this alarm months ago, but the government was too distracted by propaganda.”

To address this, Utomi proposed structural reforms including overhauling land tenure laws, empowering universities for extension services, and supporting agro-processing clusters.

He said: “Just as land grant universities revolutionised U.S. farming, we must re-engage our academic institutions in agriculture.”

On insecurity, Utomi, who stressed the link between poverty and rising violence, said: “Poverty makes people easy recruits for terrorists and criminals. We need decentralised policing; let local governments and states manage their security.

“From cocoa in the South-West to lithium in the North-Central, each region has untapped potential. But it must be driven by the private sector, with the government acting as a smart enabler.”