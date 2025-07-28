Nigeria crumbling under poverty, insecurity, elite failure – Utomi

Utomi

By Juliet Umeh

The Big Tent political coalition has issued a sobering assessment of Nigeria’s current condition, warning that the country is collapsing under the weight of poverty, insecurity, institutional decay, and elite failure.

Speaking on behalf of the coalition at a media briefing on Monday, Convener of The Big Tent, Prof. Pat Utomi, described the situation as an “existential crisis requiring urgent civic action and responsible leadership.”

Utomi said: “We envision Nigeria as a beacon for African progress, leading a flock of nations toward prosperity, much like the Asian Tigers. But to achieve this, we must confront hard truths. We must wake up to the suffering around us.”

He identified poverty as the most visible sign of leadership failure, noting, “that 75 percent of rural Nigerians now live in chronic poverty. Hunger is savaging the land.

“The rural economy has collapsed. Farmers can’t farm, and yet our political elites are obsessed with convoys, jets, and SUVs. It’s morally bankrupt.”

He warned of an unfolding food crisis, saying: “Over 30 million Nigerians are at risk of severe food insecurity during the June–August lean season. Our agriculture team raised this alarm months ago, but the government was too distracted by propaganda.”

To address this, Utomi proposed structural reforms including overhauling land tenure laws, empowering universities for extension services, and supporting agro-processing clusters.

He said: “Just as land grant universities revolutionised U.S. farming, we must re-engage our academic institutions in agriculture.”

On insecurity, Utomi stressed the link between poverty and rising violence. “Poverty makes people easy recruits for terrorists and criminals. We need decentralised policing, let local governments and states manage their own security.”

He also advocated for region-specific industrial policies, saying: “From cocoa in the South-West to lithium in the North-Central, each region has untapped potential. But it must be driven by the private sector, with the government acting as a smart enabler.”

Criticising the current administration’s infrastructure strategy, he said: “Projects like the Lagos-Calabar Highway are state capture in plain sight. Capital-intensive but outcome-deficient. We must build for people, not profit.”

Utomi on behalf of the Big Tent called for a national consensus, stating that “Nigeria can become the next India if we recover the spirit of 1960, guided by competence, vision, and people-first leadership. We must act now before it’s too late.”