Nigeria crash out of FIBA U19 World Cup

The Hungary basketball team on Wednesday defeated Junior D’Tigress, 77-51, to send Nigeria packing from the ongoing FIBA U19 Women’s Basketball World Cup in Czechia.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigerian girls were completely overwhelmed by their opponents as they struggled throughout the encounter.

They started on a good note, recording a 9-9 scoreline in the first quarter of the game, but fell apart in the second quarter, losing 12-30.

The team fought back in the third quarter but could only make 15-16 points, which was not good enough to pressure the European team.

Hungary took the 4th quarter more seriously and recorded a 16-15 score to keep their lead and eventually coasted home to victory.

Hungary’s Kinga Jisepovits led the floor for her team with 19 points, while her teammate Eliza Farbas recorded 13 rebounds.

Nigeria’s Tobenna Nweke led the floor with 12 points as Francis Chukwu recorded 9 rebounds to their credit.

The Nigerian girls crashed out of the competition but became the first African team to win a match in the history of the competition and also play in the round of 16. (NAN)