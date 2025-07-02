Nigeria can turn climate crisis into $9bn opportunity – Netzence

By Jeremiah Urowayino

Netzence Sustainability Limited (Netzence) has said Nigeria can transform its social challenges into economic resilience by tapping into its CloseCarbon, a real-time carbon tracking and monitoring tool.

The organisation stated that given that the country grappled with severe climate challenges in 2024 as floods affected over 5.2 million people across 35 states, with 1,237 deaths and 1.2 million people displaced, CloseCarbon’s management solutions could transform these risks into rewards to secure a greener and prosperous future.

The organisation’s Chief Operations Officer, Ms Idia Okundaye said therein lay an opportunity for Nigeria to earn over $9 billion annually.

Okundaye said: “But what if Nigeria could turn these challenges into economic resilience, growth, and even leadership in the global green revolution? Within these crises lies an extraordinary opportunity for Nigeria to earn over $9 billion annually,” a figure that could triple by 2030 with the appropriate intervention. With CloseCarbon’s tracking and management solutions, Nigeria can transform risks into rewards, securing a greener, more prosperous future”.

CloseCarbon leverages AI, data analytics, and blockchain to empower businesses, governments, and communities to measure, reduce, and offset carbon emissions. Its scalable platform provides real-time emissions tracking, facilitates carbon credit exchange, and promotes sustainable practices—tailored for Nigeria’s diverse needs, from smallholder farmers to industrial giants.

“This innovation aligns with Nigeria’s $177 billion Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) goals for 2021–2030 and its $1.9 trillion Energy Transition Plan by 2060. By integrating advanced emissions tracking with localised adaptation strategies, CloseCarbon bridges the gap between Nigeria’s climate pledges and real-world impact.

“Agriculture employs 35 per cent of Nigerians but is battered by floods, droughts, and rising temperatures. CloseCarbon’s AI tools optimize farming by recommending low-carbon practices like enhanced rock weathering (ERW), which boosts soil fertility while sequestering CO₂. Farmers can access carbon credit markets, turning sustainability into revenue—mitigating crop losses and food price spikes.

“Powering a Green Energy Transition Nigeria’s energy sector, strained by heat-driven demand and costing businesses $29 billion annually, needs urgent reform.

CloseCarbon tracks emissions from power generation, enabling solar, wind, and bioenergy projects to qualify for carbon credits. By integrating technologies like bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS), Nigeria can attract global investment, support its net-zero ambitions, and reduce its reliance on fossil fuels.