Niger state partners with AfricaRice to revolutionize rice production

In a groundbreaking collaboration poised to redefine rice production in Nigeria, Niger State has partnered with the Africa Rice Center (AfricaRice) to achieve an ambitious target of producing 10 million tons of rice annually by 2030.

This transformative partnership, formalized during a high-level visit by H.E. Hon. Mohammed Umaru Bago, Governor of Niger State, to AfricaRice headquarters, marks a pivotal step toward Nigeria’s rice self-sufficiency and agricultural innovation.

The partnership will leverage AfricaRice’s decades of expertise in climate-smart rice production and processing technologies tailored to African conditions. Governor Bago emphasized the significance of this collaboration, stating, “Through this strategic partnership with AfricaRice, Niger State is committed to transforming our entire rice value chain to dramatically increase yields and production statewide. With rice being a staple food for millions of Nigerians, this partnership presents a golden opportunity to scale up proven innovations and finally achieve the rice self-sufficiency our nation deserves.”

A Vision for Agricultural Transformation

Niger State’s bold vision to increase annual paddy production from 1.5 million tons to 10 million tons represents one of Africa’s most ambitious agricultural transformation targets. This six-fold increase will position Niger State as a critical player in Nigeria’s food security strategy, while also serving as a model for other states across the country.

Innovative Climate-Smart Solutions

During the visit, Governor Bago explored AfricaRice’s cutting-edge climate-smart innovations, including the integrated rice-fish system. This revolutionary approach enhances climate resilience while improving food and nutrition security. By addressing challenges such as greenhouse gas emissions, water quality, and nutrient efficiency, the system offers a holistic solution for sustainable agriculture.

The Governor also toured AfricaRice’s Grain Quality Laboratory, which ensures market acceptance of improved rice varieties through advanced sensory evaluation and quality standardization techniques. Additionally, the visit included a showcase of AfricaRice’s Rice Biodiversity Center, home to Africa’s largest rice germplasm collection, which supports global rice breeding and research initiatives.

Formalizing the Partnership

The collaboration was solidified with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Niger Foods Security Systems and Logistics Company Ltd and AfricaRice. This agreement outlines key areas of cooperation, including technology transfer, capacity building, research collaboration, and infrastructure development.

Dr. Baboucarr Manneh, Director General of AfricaRice, expressed optimism about the partnership, stating, “Governor Bago’s vision for Niger State to produce 10 million tons of rice is ambitious, but achievable—and our partnership with AfricaRice brings it even closer to reality. We look forward to expanding this model of collaboration to other states across Nigeria.”

A Model for Africa’s Agricultural Future

This partnership exemplifies the integration of traditional knowledge with cutting-edge scientific approaches to address critical challenges in African agriculture, including climate change adaptation and sustainable resource management. By transforming Niger State into a rice production powerhouse, this collaboration sets a precedent for agricultural innovation and food security across the continent.

