Niger PDP leaders announce mass defection to ADC

Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Niger State have announced defection to the coalition African Democratic Congress (ADC) after a meeting held on Sunday, July 20 at the Haske Hotel in Minna, the state capital.

The meeting, attended by at least five PDP leaders selected in each of the 25 local government areas of Niger State, cited the lack of opposition from the PDP, lacklustre performance of its leaders whom it accused of running the party like an arm of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The communique resolved that the PDP in Niger State will dissolve into the ADC, reach out to the grassroots for proper party membership and voter registration and work with other opposition political parties in the state on a date to be fixed for the unveiling of ADC.

Among the leaders of the PDP in Niger State who attended the meeting are; Rt Hon Baba Shehu Agaie, Abdullahi Shehu Rijau, Rt Hon Engr Mukhtar Ahmad, Rt Hon Ndako Kpaki, M B Tsado, Hon Tsowa Gamunu, Muhammad Nazeer Abdullahi, Rt Hon Musa Ma’ali, Rt Hon Ndanusa Hassan Aliyu, among others.

The communique reads in part: “The meeting was convened in furtherance to a meeting of PDP Coalition stakeholders held on 13th July 2025. In attendance were at least 5 PDP members / leaders selected from each of the 25 LGA.

“The meeting acknowledges the failure of leadership at all levels of Governance in Nigeria resulting in a catastrophic state of insecurity, pervasive poverty and unbelievable decline of the national economy that negatively affects all aspects of national life.

“The meeting recognized the failures of the PDP in providing opposition at the National and State Levels.

“The meeting recognized the inability of the PDP to provide credible opposition in Niger State and in Nigeria. The meeting noted with dissatisfaction the lackluster performance of party officials in leading the Party.

“The meeting observed that the PDP has become an extension of the ruling party hence no longer a credible and viable alternative for opposition in Niger State and in Nigeria.

“The meeting applauded the efforts of national opposition leaders in Nigeria and the birthing of ADC as the most credible opposition platform in Nigeria.

“The meeting was equally inspired by and commends the appointment of Sen. David Mark, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola and Mr. Bolaji Abdullahi as interim National Chairman, interim National Secretary and interim National Publicity Secretary of the ADC.

“The meeting resolved to join the national coalition Party – African Democratic Congress (ADC).

“The meeting resolved to reach out to the grassroot for proper party membership and voter registration.

“The meeting resolved to work together with other opposition political parties in Niger State on a date to be fixed for the unveiling of ADC in Niger State.

“The participants were generally impressed by the turnout for the meeting and the commitment of the participants.”