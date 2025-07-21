Niger Delta Youths applaud pipeline surveillance firm for competence, community engagement

…As Ijaw National Congress Honours PINL with Award of Excellence

By Chancel Bomadi Sunday

BOMADI — A leading Niger Delta youth group, Ambassadors of Good Governance in the Niger Delta (AGGND), has commended Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL) for its professionalism and robust engagement with stakeholders in securing oil pipeline infrastructure across the region.

In a statement issued on Monday and signed by the group’s president, Comrade Zipamoh Moses, AGGND highlighted the firm’s outstanding performance in safeguarding pipelines across Imo, Abia, Rivers, and parts of Bayelsa States.

The group praised the federal government for awarding the pipeline surveillance contract to PINL, noting that the initiative had significantly curbed oil theft and sabotage while creating employment opportunities for idle youths in the region.

“PINL’s excellent performance in the discharge of their assigned duties has contributed to sustainable peace in the Niger Delta and led to a notable increase in crude oil production,” the statement read.

The youth body further called on the federal government to extend and expand the contract with PINL, stating that such a move would allow for the engagement of even more Niger Delta youths, thereby reducing restiveness and deepening community participation in securing national assets.

In recognition of the firm’s contribution to peace and development, the Ijaw National Congress (INC), the apex socio-cultural organization of the Ijaw people, presented an Award of Excellence to PINL during its recent Ijaw Cultural Day celebration in Texas, USA.

The award was received on behalf of the company by Chief Sele-ake Alamieyeseigha, son of the late former Governor of Bayelsa State and revered Ijaw leader, Chief DSP Alamieyeseigha. While accepting the honour, Chief Sele-ake noted that the recognition would further motivate PINL to continue delivering results that benefit both the federal government and the communities of the Niger Delta.

With rising calls for the deepening of local participation in Nigeria’s oil and gas security framework, stakeholders say PINL’s success story could serve as a model for sustainable engagement and infrastructure protection in the region.