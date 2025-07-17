Niger Delta stakeholders call for nationwide expansion of PINL pipeline surveillance contract

…Laud Firm for Community Engagement, Zero Infraction Record

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

Stakeholders from oil-producing communities in the Niger Delta have urged the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and the Federal Government to expand the operations of Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL) beyond the Eastern Corridor to other parts of the country.

The demand was made during the monthly stakeholder engagement meeting organized by PINL in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, where community leaders, environmentalists, and security officials commended the company for its successful handling of pipeline surveillance duties in the region.

They noted that PINL’s strategy of engaging host communities and employing local youths for surveillance has contributed significantly to reducing pipeline vandalism and oil theft on the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP), which traverses 215 communities in the Eastern Corridor.

The Chairman of Southern Ijaw Traditional Rulers Council, HRH King Darius Job, led the call, saying the company’s approach has not only reduced environmental pollution and unrest in the area but also helped boost the country’s oil revenue.

“With the way you people are going, the whole of Bayelsa State is hailing your work. If you continue like this, our prayer is that the surveillance of pipelines across the federation should be handed over to you,” King Job said.

He, however, called on the company to improve the welfare of the local surveillance guards working in challenging terrain.

“Our celebration is because of those in the bush securing these pipelines. They should be given better incentives to keep them motivated,” he added.

Similarly, HRM King Funpere Akah, Ibenanaowei of Gbarain Kingdom, acknowledged the positive impact of PINL’s presence in his domain.

“In my kingdom, there is no vandalism. We understand that pipeline destruction harms our environment and livelihoods. Let’s support companies like PINL that are working for us,” he said.

Alagoa Morris, an environmental activist and Deputy Director of the Environmental Defenders Network, also praised PINL for its role in reducing oil spills and safeguarding the environment.

“PINL is not only protecting the pipelines but also preventing environmental degradation and enabling increased crude oil production, which means more revenue for Nigeria,” Morris stated.

Earlier, Dr. Akpos Mezeh, General Manager, Community Relations and Stakeholder Engagement at PINL, announced that the company had recorded zero infractions on the Trans Niger Pipeline in the last year.

“This achievement is the result of strategic engagement with host communities and the dedication of our teams on the ground,” Dr. Mezeh said.

He reaffirmed the company’s commitment to the safety of workers and the welfare of host communities, noting that collaborative efforts remain key to securing critical oil infrastructure.

The meeting was attended by representatives from the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Defence Headquarters, and the Project Monitoring Office of NNPCL.