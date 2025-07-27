Niger boat mishap: 26 rescued alive, 13 deaths recorded

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

More facts have emerged on the unfortunate boat mishap that occured in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State on Saturday.

An update released on Sunday evening by the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) revealed that 39 passengers were on the boat out of which 26 persons have so far been rescued with 13 deaths recorded, corpses recovered and buried already.

The statistics showed that out of the 13 deaths, eight were women, three men while two were children.