NiDCOM, Sydani Group, FirstBank launch platform to empower Nigerian diaspora

In a landmark initiative aimed at boosting diaspora engagement and investment, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), in partnership with Sydani Group and FirstBank Plc, has launched the Home and Abroad Platform—a secure, tech-driven solution enabling Nigerians in the diaspora to own verified real estate in Nigeria with ease and confidence.

The launch, which took place on Friday, July 25, 2025, at the Presidential Villa, marked the opening of the National Diaspora Day and National Diaspora Merit Awards. Themed “Optimising Formidable Diaspora Potentials for National Development and Growth”, the event drew top government officials, industry leaders, diplomatic representatives, and members of the global Nigerian diaspora.

The Home and Abroad Platform was created to address persistent challenges faced by Nigerians abroad, particularly fraud and lack of transparency in real estate transactions. The platform offers access to verified property listings and a secure payment channel backed by FirstBank, removing the uncertainties often associated with property investment from abroad.

Sydani Group spearheaded the platform’s design and implementation, integrating financial security, user-centric features, and innovative digital tools. The group’s delegation was led by its Group Managing Partner, Sidney Sampson, along with project managers Christopher Epum, Abdulganiyy Ajayi, Adedayo Odupitan, Owhorchukwu Onuegbu, and others.

Speaking at the launch, Christopher Epum explained, “Home and Abroad gives every Nigerian in the diaspora the opportunity to own verified property back home with peace of mind. Our platform eliminates the distance barrier and allows users to view and purchase properties securely, from anywhere in the world.”

Chairman/CEO of NiDCOM, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, commended the initiative as a critical tool for unlocking diaspora contributions to national development. She emphasized that the platform would resolve the trust deficit that has discouraged many Nigerians abroad from investing in property at home.

Representing FirstBank Group CEO Mr. Olusegun Alebiosu, Ms. Abimbola Meshinoye, Head of Brand Strategy and Financial Planning, reaffirmed FirstBank’s commitment to financial inclusion and diaspora engagement. She highlighted the economic significance of the Nigerian diaspora, which contributes over $20 billion in annual remittances.

“This platform aligns with our mission to enable secure financial services and deepen trust between the diaspora and home-based institutions,” she said.

With an estimated 70 million Nigerians living abroad, the Home and Abroad platform is expected to serve as a vital bridge between global citizens and investment opportunities in Nigeria. It represents a strategic collaboration by NiDCOM, Sydani Group, and FirstBank to convert diaspora trust, capital, and interest into tangible development outcomes.

Sydani Group is a leading consultancy focused on delivering innovative, data-driven, and scalable solutions for governments, international organisations, and corporate entities across Africa. Through initiatives like Home and Abroad, the group continues to drive inclusive growth and sustainable development across sectors.