NGO offers free medical outreach for vulnerable widows in Lagos

By Janice Uduogu

In an effort to promote the health and well-being of vulnerable widows, the non-governmental organization Total Life Concern (TLC) conducted a free medical outreach in Ikate, Lagos. The initiative, which saw the participation of approximately 150 widows from Ajah, Surulere, Ikorodu, and surrounding areas, aimed to provide essential healthcare services and support to women most in need.

The widows were provided with food and transportation allowances to ensure maximum participation. The outreach was led by Mrs. Edirin Essiet, a legal practitioner and convener of TLC, who explained that this is an annual event dedicated to serving widows and vulnerable women. “We do this every year to ensure they have access to free medical services,” she noted.

She also acknowledged Pastor Tobi Popoola of MFM Youth Church, Lekki, who played a pivotal role in facilitating the outreach by sending a dedicated medical team from the church. This team worked tirelessly to ensure that community members had access to essential healthcare services. They arrived well-prepared, bringing with them a comprehensive assortment of medicines and medical equipment crucial for both diagnosis and treatment.

The team offered a range of medical services, including general health check-ups, screenings for common ailments, and consultations with healthcare professionals. The outreach not only focused on immediate medical interventions but also aimed to educate participants about preventive health measures and the importance of regular health screenings.

Other partners, such as the I SEE Eye Foundation, Opal Medical Center, and All Smiles Dental Clinic, contributed by conducting eye screenings and dental check-ups, and offering scaling and polishing procedures for 20 widows.

Mrs. Essiet expressed gratitude to all partners and emphasized that all services rendered were entirely free. She appealed to Nigerians to support widows, especially in the area of healthcare, by sponsoring their health insurance schemes and facilitating access to medical care. “One woman was rushed to the hospital today due to her deteriorating health after her test results revealed serious conditions,” she explained. “Many widows out there are suffering silently, unaware of their health issues because they prioritize survival over health.”

She called on the government to prioritize free healthcare services for widows, particularly those in rural areas, advocating for comprehensive, free medical care from diagnosis to treatment. “Widows are vulnerable, and their health needs urgent attention,” she stressed.

Dr. Eucharia Egbo, a healthcare professional, led a team of doctors, nurses, lab technicians, and nutritionists who conducted health checks, including blood pressure, blood sugar, malaria tests, eye screenings, and dental examinations. She highlighted the importance of lifestyle education, urging widows to avoid self-medication and seek professional advice before taking any drugs. “Proper diagnosis is crucial; self-medication can be dangerous,” she warned.

The World Health Organization’s efforts to integrate traditional medicine and local herbs into mainstream healthcare were also discussed. Dr. Egbo cautioned against the abuse of herbal remedies, emphasizing that only trained practitioners should administer such treatments to prevent adverse effects.

Dr. Faleye Odundare-Stephen, a general medical practitioner, praised the initiative, noting that it provides vital support for widows who cannot afford healthcare. “Many discover health conditions like hypertension for the first time during such outreaches, which enables them to seek necessary treatment,” he said. However, he strongly advised against self-medication with local herbs, citing potential side effects on vital organs, especially the liver, and urged everyone to follow medical prescriptions.

This impactful medical outreach underscores the importance of community support and government action in safeguarding the health of widows. As Mrs. Essiet concluded, “Our goal is to do more, and we call on all Nigerians to join us in supporting these vulnerable women’s health needs. Together, we can make a difference.”