NGO, Miva Open University partner on full scholarship for students studying Digital Education

Maurizio Caio, the Managing Partner, TLcom Capital; Sim Shagaya, GCEO, The uLesson Group and Chancellor, Miva Open University; and Harold Olamilokun, President of Olamilokun Foundation, during the guided tour of the Lagos Study Centre

In a bold move to expand access to quality digital education, the Olamilokun Foundation has partnered with Miva Open University to offer full undergraduate scholarships to exceptional students pursuing degrees in digital technology.

The initiative, which kicked off with the September 2024 admission cycle, is set to be a yearly commitment, with new students joining the program annually and receiving full tuition support until graduation.

The partnership, already gaining national attention, reflects a shared mission between both institutions: to empower Nigeria’s youth with the future-ready skills needed to thrive in a digital economy. The first cohort of beneficiaries, selected from underserved communities, are now enrolled at Miva’s School of Computing, where they will earn degrees in fields such as Software Engineering, Data Science, and Cybersecurity.

The scholarships are awarded based on merit and need, ensuring that high-potential students from disadvantaged backgrounds are not left behind in the global digital revolution. Miva Open University, known for its flexible and accessible online learning model, provides the ideal academic environment to support the Foundation’s goals.

“This is not a gesture, it’s a mission.” said Harold Olamilokun, President of the Olamilokun Foundation.

He added: “We are committed to finding new students every academic year through this ongoing partnership with Miva Open University. Each student we onboard will have their tuition fully covered until they complete their undergraduate journey. This is our way of building generational change, one digital scholar at a time.”

A representative from Miva said: “We are deeply grateful to the Olamilokun Foundation for this remarkable support. Their generosity is not only funding degrees, it’s changing lives and helping us widen access to quality digital education.”

The Foundation’s inaugural sponsorship was announced on Miva’s official social media pages and across the Olamilokun Foundation platforms, where the gesture was widely applauded by education advocates and the general public. Beyond tuition, recipients of the scholarship will also receive career mentorship, internship placement opportunities, and access to the Foundation’s broader digital upskilling initiatives under the Literate Nigeria umbrella.

This latest development aligns with the Foundation’s broader mission to reduce poverty through education and to prepare Nigeria’s youth for a rapidly evolving workforce. With over 60% of the country’s population under the age of 25, investments in digital education are seen as essential for national development.

“At the Olamilokun Foundation, we believe digital literacy is no longer optional; it is a right,” added Olamilokun.

“We will continue to back high-impact interventions like this, year after year, and ensure no capable student is held back due to lack of funds.”

The next scholarship cycle will open in the third quarter of 2025, with nationwide outreach to identify promising candidates from low-income communities. Interested applicants and partners are encouraged to follow the Foundation’s website and social media pages for updates.

With this enduring partnership, the Olamilokun Foundation and Miva Open University are laying the foundation for a new generation of tech-savvy Nigerian leaders, unlocking potential, one scholarship at a time.