NFSS to Alia: Our operatives will bear arms to protect Benue, others

Gov Hyacinth Alia of Benue State.

ABUJA—The Commander General of the Nigerian Forest Security Service, NFSS, Dr. Joshua Osatimehin, has thrown his weight behind Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, over his concerns that local security outfits in the state lack the firepower to tackle the growing threat of banditry and violent crimes in rural communities.

Governor Alia, through his Chief Press Secretary, Kula Tersoo, had lamented the operational limitations of the State Protection Guards who, according to him, are only allowed to carry Dane guns, while criminal militias operate freely with sophisticated weapons like AK-47 and AK-49 rifles.

The Governor was reacting to questions raised by a group, the Benue Advocacy Network, which queried the growing wave of insecurity in the state despite the enforcement of the anti-open grazing law.

Reacting to the development during a press briefing in Abuja on Monday, Osatimehin, who was represented by the Deputy Commander General, Intelligence, Ambassador John Metchie, said the NFSS bill currently before the National Assembly would empower operatives of the service to bear arms and effectively safeguard forests and vulnerable communities across Nigeria.

Metchie assured that once the bill establishing the NFSS is passed into law and assented to by President Bola Tinubu, the Service would possess the operational capacity to confront and dismantle criminal networks hiding in forests, especially in troubled states like Benue.

He expressed condolences to the government and people of Benue over the recent killings in some communities, and commended the military and other security agencies for their efforts to restore peace.

“We sympathise with the people and government of Benue, Plateau, and other states recently affected by violent attacks. Our hearts go out especially to families who lost loved ones in these senseless killings,” he said.

“We agree with Governor Alia that local vigilantes cannot confront violent criminals wielding high-grade weapons. This is precisely why the NFSS is the missing link in the nation’s security architecture. Once the Service is fully legalised, it will enhance synergy with existing security outfits and contribute meaningfully to intelligence gathering and response operations.”

Metchie also lauded President Tinubu for personally visiting Benue and issuing strong directives to security operatives to apprehend the culprits responsible for the recent atrocities.

While acknowledging the ongoing efforts of the military, police, DSS, NSCDC, and other agencies, Metchie appealed to stakeholders, including Governor Alia, to back the passage and signing of the NFSS establishment bill to enable the Service commence full operations.