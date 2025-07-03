NFF, Rangers, others mourn as Super Eagles legend Peter Rufai dies at 61

Nigeria’s football community was thrown into mourning on Thursday following the death of former Super Eagles goalkeeper Peter Rufai, fondly known as “Dodo Mayana”.

Rufai, 61, died in Lagos in the early hours of Thursday after reportedly battling an undisclosed illness for weeks.

“This is really, really shocking. Peter Rufai dead?” What happened? I am perplexed. We did not even know that he had been ill. We earnestly pray to the Almighty God to grant him eternal rest and to comfort all his loved ones as well as the entire Nigeria football family,” said Dr Mohammed Sanusi, General Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Also reacting, Hon Sani Ahmed Toro, former Secretary General of Nigeria Football Association, NFA, said, “What a great loss. Peter Rufai was a reliable and committed player for the Super Eagles from 1990 to 1998, when he featured in the 1990 Algeria African Nations Cup, 1994 African Cup of Nations in Tunis, 1994 World Cup and 1998 World Cup in France. A complete gentleman. My condolences to his family and the entire football family.

In another tribute, Rangers International hailed Rufai’s contribution to Nigerian football, adding that the goalkeeping icon will be missed.

The club wrote, “Though he never wore our colours, his legendary performances for the Super Eagles inspired generations across the nation, including countless players who proudly represent Rangers today. His impact on Nigerian football is immeasurable, and his legacy will forever be part of the story we tell our young talents.

“We honour his memory, his service, and the pride he brought to our game.”

Rufai was Nigeria’s first-choice goalkeeper at the 1994 and 1998 FIFA World Cup tournaments, playing a key role as the Super Eagles reached the Round of 16 on both occasions. He also starred in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), winning silver in 1984 and 1988 before lifting the trophy with Nigeria in 1994.

The late goalkeeper made his international debut in December 1981 and had a stellar career that spanned over 14 years in the national team. He played for club sides in Belgium, the Netherlands, Portugal, and Spain.

Rufai remained dedicated to football after his retirement, mentoring young talents and briefly serving as the coordinator of Nigeria’s U23 national team.