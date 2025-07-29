New dawn for Nigerian seafarers as labour enforces global safety standards



*Peace accord ends MWUN, Melsmore dispute

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Nigerian seafarers have been assured of better working conditions, safety, and welfare following the decision of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN, to enforce global safety standards and ensure full unionization of workers in the sector.



The development follows a peace accord between the MWUN, led by its President-General, Francis Bunu, and the management of Melsmore Marine Nigeria Limited after months of dispute over workers’ welfare and compliance with industry regulations.

Neglect over

A statement by the Union’s Head of Media , John Ikemefuna, informed that the President-General who spoke during a routine tour of Melsmore’s facility in Ibeju Lekki, Lagos, declared that the era of neglect and poor treatment of Nigerian seafarers was over.

“This is a new dawn for Nigerian seafarers. We will no longer tolerate impunity or negligence by employers in the maritime sector. Every employer must comply with global safety standards and ensure that workers are treated with dignity,” Bunu said.



The visit marked the beginning of the formal process of unionizing Melsmore’s seafarers into the Seafarers’ Branch of MWUN in line with Nigerian and international maritime labour standards.



Bunu noted that the move would protect workers from intimidation and exploitation while improving their welfare packages.



“We have resolved our differences with Melsmore Marine. Their seafarers will now be fully unionized, giving them access to negotiated welfare packages and protection under maritime labour laws. We want every seafarer to work under safe conditions and receive fair wages,” he stated.



He further explained that the union would develop a comprehensive Work Guidelines and Welfare Package document known as the National Joint Industrial Council (NJIC) to guide smooth operations and ensure adherence to best practices.



“The NJIC will spell out the rights, responsibilities, and benefits of all seafarers. This is the same practice in all branches of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria. No worker should be subjected to hazardous conditions without proper safety measures,” Bunu noted.



The MWUN and Melsmore Marine had clashed months ago after the union demanded the company’s Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) and a record of workers’ monthly pension remittances. The disagreement has now been resolved through dialogue.



MWUN’s President-General said “This is a turning point. The leadership of both MWUN and Melsmore have agreed to work together for the benefit of the workers. There will be no intimidation or harassment from any quarter, and the union will ensure full compliance with global safety and welfare standards.”

Health, safety a priority

Bunu expressed concern over the poor conditions faced by many seafarers nationwide, including low pay and lack of safety measures.

“We have seen seafarers subjected to hazardous conditions on board vessels, with little or no safety or health facilities. Many have contracted communicable diseases, and some have lost their lives at sea. This must stop, and we are taking action,” he stressed.



He vowed that MWUN would no longer allow maritime employers to neglect seafarers’ health and welfare, warning that defaulters would face the full weight of maritime labour regulations.



“Any employer found wanting in this regard will be appropriately dealt with according to maritime labour laws. Workers’ welfare is non-negotiable,” he said.