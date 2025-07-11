NEMA to construct 200 housing units for flood victims in Kebbi

By Haruna Aliyu

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) is to Construct 200 Housing Units for the victims of Natural Disasters in Kebbi state.

The Director General of the agency, Hajiya Zubaida Umar, disclosed this while handing over Relief Materials to Kebbi State Government for Victims of the recent Rainstorm/Windstorm and Flood Disaster in some local government areas.

The Director General, explained that, Kebbi State has faced serious challenges over the years, ranging from banditry to natural disasters, such as flood, windstorm, rainstorm and so on. Despite these trials, the resilience and resolve of its people remain a beacon of hope.

Adding that, the recent devastating rainstorm/windstorm and flood disasters in Shanga, Suru, Bunza, Danko-Wasagu, Koko-Bese and Augie Local Government Areas of Kebbi State brought new challenges, displacing thousands of families, disrupting livelihoods, and increasing the vulnerabilities of already fragile communities.

“Today’s handover and flag-off distribution of relief materials is a testament to the unwavering commitment of the Federal Government under the able leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, based on the renewed hope mantra.

She said, the donated items that includes food and non food, will further complement the ongoing efforts to rebuild and rehabilitate rainstorm/windstorm and flood affected communities in Kebbi State.

Responding, Kabbi state Governor, Comrade Nasiru Idris, while commending NEMA for it proactive measures during any disaster, acknowledged the presence of the agency in the state.

He expressed gratitude to the agency for it’s decision to Construct 200 housing Units for victims of natural disasters in the state.

Vanguard News