Nelson Asemota, TechPower Africa CEO honored as Top Leader in Technical Education at Lagos Youth Skill Day

Nelson Asemota

By Olayinka Ajayi

Nelson Asemota, Founder and CEO of TechPower Africa, was recognized yesterday as one of Nigeria’s most influential leaders in technical education during the prestigious Lagos Youth Skill Day. As a distinguished panelist addressing “Equipping Tomorrow’s Leaders with Skills for a Brighter Future,” Asemota championed the critical need to prioritize technical and vocational education over traditional academic pathways, particularly in emerging fields like AI and cybersecurity areas he identified as the foundation of tomorrow’s digital economy.

The high-level summit brought together key stakeholders, including the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education (representing the Governor of Lagos State), delegates from the Federal Ministry of Youth, the Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Education, and senior representatives from the GIZ Centre for Development and Migration, alongside private-sector leaders.

During his remarks, Asemota emphasized that Nigeria’s economic future depends on rapidly scaling technical training in AI, cybersecurity, and other digital technologies fields with growing global demand but insufficient local expertise. He presented actionable strategies to align Nigeria’s education system with these workforce needs, citing TechPower Africa’s successful programs as models for bridging the skills gap.

His advocacy earned him the summit’s premier industry award, naming him one of “Lagos State’s Top Leaders in Technical Education.” The honor recognized his pioneering work in modernizing vocational training and his consistent call for policymakers to divert resources from outdated curricula to future-proof tech education.

“The jobs of tomorrow won’t reward rote memorization they’ll demand expertise in AI, cloud computing, and cybersecurity,” Asemota asserted during his acceptance. “By partnering with institutions like GIZ, we’re proving that targeted technical training can turn youth unemployment into Africa’s greatest export: world-class digital talent.”

The award underscores Asemota’s role as a leading voice in Nigeria’s education reform movement, where he continues to advise governments on shifting focus toward skills that guarantee employability in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

About TechPower Africa

Founded by Nelson Asemota, TechPower Africa accelerates digital inclusion through cutting-edge technical training in AI, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies, empowering underserved communities to compete in the global digital economy.