NELFUND disburses N130m to students of Federal University Gashua

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has disbursed over N130 million to 2,193 students of the Federal University, Gashua (FUGashua) in Yobe.



Prof. Maimuna Waziri, the University’s Vice Chancellor, stated this at a news conference in Gashua on Wednesday, ahead of the upcoming maiden and combined convocation of the institution.



She stated that 276 students drew N16 million from the fund in the first batch, while 1,917 students received N114 million in the second batch.



According to her, the awareness campaign is ongoing to ensure that more students of the institution take advantage of the scheme to minimise the financial burden on their parents and guardians.



Waziri stated that over 300 lecturers at the university have benefited from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund’s (TETFund) research grant intervention.



The Vice Chancellor stated that a total of 62 capital projects were undertaken at the institution between 2021 and 2024.



According to her, the projects were funded through TETFund, capital appropriation, organisations and philanthropists.



She said that 49 of the projects were completed, while 12 were ongoing and had reached between 50% and 80% completion levels.



Waziri stated that a total of 3,449 graduands from six academic sets and across four faculties—Agriculture, Arts, Management, and Social Sciences — would be awarded first degrees.



She said that a set of 12 others would be awarded a higher degree, specifically the Master of Public Administration (MPA).



The Vice Chancellor said there would also be the conferment of honorary doctorate degrees on Sen. Remi Tinubu, the Wife of the President, Gov. Mai Mala Buni, Sen. Ibrahim Geidam, Minister of Police Affairs, Sen. Ahmed Lawal, among others.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the convocation is slated for July 12.



A pre-convocation lecture titled “Beyond the Horizon : Embracing the Unknown and Unlocking Your Full Potential” would be delivered by Prof. Isa Pantami, the former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, on July 11.

