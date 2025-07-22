NEDC donates building, rescue materials to flood victims in Yobe

The North-East Development Commission (NEDC) has donated building materials and emergency rescue equipment to 13 flood-affected Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Yobe to boost disaster preparedness and support vulnerable communities.

The Managing Director of the Commission, Mr Muhammed Alkali, made this known during the symbolic handover of the materials on Tuesday in Damaturu.

Alkali, represented by the Yobe Coordinator of NEDC, Prof. Ali Abbas, said the donation was part of the commission’s commitment to strengthening the capacity of the State Government in managing flood-related disasters and enhancing humanitarian responses.

“We are here to present building materials and search-and-rescue equipment to support communities affected by last year’s devastating floods.

“This intervention is a proactive measure in case of any future eventuality. It is also a complement to the ongoing efforts of the Yobe State Government under His Excellency Gov. Mai Mala Buni,” he said.

According to Alkali, the affected LGAs include Bade, Jakusko, Fune, Fika, Gujba, Gulani, Potiskum, Nangere, Karasuwa, Yusufari, Machina, Nguru, and Yunusari.

He said the intervention also covers conflict-affected communities such as Katarko and Gurujaje in Gujba and Tarmuwa LGAs, where herder-farmer clashes have displaced households.

He listed the donated materials to include 150 rain boots, 150 life jackets, 1,000 hauling ropes and hooks, 1,000 emergency cables and wires, 10 sets of boat safety gear, 15 complete search-and-rescue kits.

“These items are targeted at enhancing the operational capacity of the Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (YOSEMA), which has consistently proven to be one of the most effective emergency response agencies in the country,” he said.

According to him, the distribution of the relief materials would be led by local government chairmen, supported by traditional and community leaders, local emergency committees, while NEDC officials would ensure transparency and equity.

In her remarks, Mrs Marairo Amahi, the Yobe Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, commended the NEDC for their dedication and timely interventions.

Amahi also commended the Executive Secretary, Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Dr Mohammed Goje and his team for their dedication and timely response to disaster situations.

“You have truly touched the lives of the vulnerable. I was monitoring from Saudi Arabia and saw how your team risked their lives to rescue flood victims with limited equipment,” she said.

She recalled that following the November 2024 flooding, Gov. Mai Mala Buni had personally authorised the disbursement of N50,000 each to victims in 25 communities affected across the 17 LGAs, amounting to N1.43 billion.

“This clearly demonstrates the governor’s commitment to humanitarian response and support for victims,” she noted.

Amahi urged religious and community leaders to ensure that the roofing and relief materials are used for their intended purpose and not diverted.

“Some of the affected residents still do not have roofs over their heads. We must make sure this assistance reaches those who need it the most,” she said.

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Mohammed Goje, appreciated the NEDC for the rescue equipment, describing it as a boost to the agency’s operational readiness.

“These tools will go a long way in improving our emergency preparedness and ensuring our personnel are equipped to respond swiftly and safely,” he said.

Goje assured that the materials would be deployed responsibly in line with established emergency response protocols.

Vanguard News