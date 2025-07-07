NECO 2025: 58 inmates sit for SSCE in Kano – NCoS

Nigerian Correctional Service.

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Kano State Command, states that 58 inmates from its custodial facilities are currently taking the 2025 National Examination Council (NECO) Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).



This is contained in a statement issued by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Musbahu Kofar-Nasarawa, on Sunday in Kano.



According to him, the milestone was achieved following the payment of registration fees by the Kano State Government under the leadership of Gov. Abba Yusuf.



“The gesture is a testament to the state government’s commitment to the welfare, rehabilitation, reformation, and reintegration of inmates in the command,” Kofar-Nasarawa said.

The command expressed profound gratitude to the Governor for his unwavering support and partnership, adding that it would boost the morale of inmates and provide them with a second chance at education and a brighter future.

“The NCoS Kano State Command remains committed to providing a conducive environment for the rehabilitation and reformation of inmates.

“We are proud to have the support of the Kano State Government in this endeavour,” the statement added.