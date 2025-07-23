Nearly 75,000 Mexicans returned from US under Trump, says President Sheinbaum

Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum

Nearly 75,000 Mexicans have returned home voluntarily from the United States in the six months since Donald Trump took office for a second term, President Claudia Sheinbaum said Wednesday.

After Trump assumed the presidency in January, the Mexican government introduced a program named “Mexico embraces you,” offering support to compatriots who wish to return.

This was done as the Trump administration stepped up raids, detentions and deportations of undocumented migrants.

Sheinbaum said 45,000 citizens who have opted to return have received some form of support, which she did not detail.

According to the Mexican Foreign Ministry, about 12 million nationals live abroad, by far the majority of them in the United States.

On Tuesday, Sheinbaum urged Washington to send home Mexicans at risk of ending up in US detention centers, where rights groups have complained that inmates can face abusive and degrading treatment.