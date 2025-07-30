NDLEA, Education Ministry to introduce drug testing in tertiary institutions

The Federal Ministry of Education and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) are set to implement compulsory and random drug tests for students in tertiary institutions across Nigeria as part of a broader strategy to combat drug abuse among youths.

This was revealed following a meeting on Wednesday in Abuja between the Minister of Education, Olatunji Alausa, and the Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd), where both parties agreed on a range of measures to curb substance abuse in the education sector.

According to a statement released by NDLEA spokesperson Femi Babafemi, the meeting also saw the approval of a revised secondary school curriculum to incorporate modern drug education and the establishment of a joint inter-ministerial technical working group.

Babafemi disclosed that Marwa proposed a three-part plan: overhauling drug education in schools, initiating stand-alone drug prevention programmes in secondary schools, and launching a drug testing policy for tertiary institutions, covering both new and returning students through scheduled and random tests.

Highlighting the gravity of the drug problem, Marwa said the agency had arrested over 40,000 offenders and seized over 5,500 metric tons of drugs in the last two years.

“We are fighting for the souls of our children. Without drugs, many criminal activities would not be possible,” he said.

In response, Minister Alausa expressed full support for the proposed drug testing policy in higher institutions.

“You also said something very important about the drug test policy in tertiary institutions. We will do it. We have to do it. We do not have a choice. At least, we’ll start with tertiary institutions, for their fresh and returning students as well as random testing,” he said.

He acknowledged the devastating effects of drug use on students’ academic performance and future prospects.

“When the youths get into drugs, they won’t go to school, and even when they go to school, they are not getting a functional education. And at the end of the day, what happens? Their level of critical thinking is lower.

“Their ability to make informed decisions in the later part of their life becomes significantly reduced. So, they become unemployable. And what happens? You now have that vicious cycle. They’re not functional.”

To support the initiative, the minister announced the creation of a Substance Use Prevention Unit within the Ministry of Education and confirmed that a revised secondary school curriculum is currently in development.

Alausa added, “I would suggest we form a technical working group, an inter-ministerial working group between our ministry and NDLEA. As a result, I would also like to create a Substance Use Prevention Unit in the ministry.

“We’re reviewing the curriculum now for secondary school. And that’s why I’ve asked the director of Senior Secondary School to come, to be here and then we find a way to cascade it down to primary school. We need to incorporate both primary and secondary schools into their curriculum. But the one for secondary school, we can definitely do that now. We’re currently developing their new curriculum.

“Also, on the stand-alone school programmes, I agree with you fully. We should also design ongoing programmes in our schools. That we can roll out, and cascade down.”

The minister further pledged to collaborate with UBEC and TETFUND to provide support for the NDLEA Academy in Jos.