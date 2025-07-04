NDLEA arrests man with drug worth N200m

…As group raises alarm over politicians’ plot to release suspect

Okoro Precious

The Lagos State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency , NDLEA has arrested a Warri kinsman over alleged Importation of 414.2kg Cannabis Sativa worth over N200 million

The suspect, Emam Ajetbogho, was arrested on June 25 , 2025, allegedly in possession of the substance sealed in satchets of white and black nylon, concealed in several bags.

The agency stated that the Delta State born suspect had escaped many attempts at arresting him.

Vanguard gathered that there had been attempts by some politicians to release the suspect, which was resisted by the command.

Following the pressure for his release,

a civil society group under the umbrella of Concerned Citizens for Justice and Accountability , has vowed to expose any individual irrsepctive of his position, who would attempt to compromise the NDLEA.

.President of the group, Casey Wealth, said the group would follow the case to its logical conclusion.

According to him: “We call on all well-meaning Nigerians, Delta citizens and security agencies to pick keen interest in this matter and demand an immediate, transparent investigation. The people deserve to know the truth. The culture of impunity must end.

“How long shall we keep quiet while our youths are destroyed and our communities turned into theatres of chaos by drug lords hiding behind political masks? Let this serve as a rallying call. Nigeria is not for sale and Delta State is not a playground for narcotic-sponsored anarchy”, Wealth said in a statement issued yesterday.