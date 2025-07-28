NDF tackles ADC over debt criticism, says Tinubu’s borrowing is project-driven

The National Democratic Front (NDF) has accused the African Democratic Congress (ADC) of politicising Nigeria’s debt situation and misleading the public over President Bola Tinubu’s economic policies.

In a statement issued Monday in Abuja, signed by its National President, Dr. Ghalil Nasir, the group described ADC’s recent comments on rising national debt as “dishonest, misleading, and politically motivated.”

“The African Democratic Congress is weaponising economic statistics without context,” Dr. Nasir said. “It is shameful that a party with no seat in the National Assembly and no significant policy contributions is attempting to distort public discourse by attacking a reform-minded administration.”

He said President Tinubu inherited a deeply troubled economy, including ₦87.3 trillion in public debt, ₦4 trillion in petrol subsidy arrears, a fragmented exchange rate system, and inflation at 22.4%.

“To stabilise such an economy without external financing would have meant shutting down capital spending and punishing the poorest Nigerians. Tinubu chose instead to act,” Nasir stated. “What he has done is take decisive steps to stabilise a broken economy — steps that require both courage and capital.”

Nasir emphasized that Tinubu’s borrowing has been targeted and development-oriented, contrasting it with previous administrations’ use of loans to fund recurrent expenditure and fuel subsidies.

“These are not vanity loans. They are deliberate and targeted — linked to infrastructure, energy transition, and economic competitiveness,” he said.

According to the NDF, most loans under the Tinubu administration are project-tied, obtained from multilateral institutions under transparent conditions. It said critics are unfairly comparing debt figures without considering inflation or exchange rate realities.

“What matters is not the size of the loan in naira, but what the money is used for,” Nasir stated. “President Tinubu is using it to build roads, rail, power, and retool the economy.”

The group also pointed to international support for Tinubu’s reforms, citing endorsements from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the African Development Bank (AfDB), as well as a $3.9 billion portfolio inflow in Q1 2025 — the highest in five years.

On ADC’s claim that Nigeria is approaching a ₦200 trillion debt burden, the NDF called it fear-mongering. “The real question Nigerians should ask is: are we borrowing smartly? Under Tinubu, the answer is yes.”

Challenging the ADC’s credibility, the NDF asked the party to name any major project or reform it has initiated.

“Their record is empty, but they are always the loudest in criticism,” Nasir said. “Let the ADC bring ideas, not noise. Let them show Nigerians how they would do better — if they even know how.”

