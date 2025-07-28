NDE opens online registration for Phase-2 of Renewed Hope employment initiative

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has officially commenced registration for Phase Two of the Renewed Hope Employment Initiative (RHEI), which aims to combat unemployment and equip Nigerians with relevant skills.

Mr Silas Agara, Director-General of NDE, announced this during the inauguration of the digital platform and the launch of the online registration on Monday in Abuja.

He explained that the new digital platform would power the initiative, emphasising transparency and inclusivity.

“After the success of Phase One, we have enhanced our infrastructure to make Phase Two fully digital.

“We have deployed robust hardware, software, and internet connectivity to all 37 states, including the FCT, to ensure seamless operations,” Agara said.

Agara highlighted that registration required a valid National Identification Number (NIN) and residency in any Nigerian state, regardless of state of origin.

“Eligible applicants must be between 18 and 45 years old and will have access to training in more than 30 vocational and digital skills tailored to local economic needs.

“The skills vary by state.

“What’s relevant in Abia may differ from Adamawa, so we have customized training to maximize local opportunities,” he noted.

The registration portal (www.nderegistrationportal.ng) will be open from July 28 to August 11, 2025.

Application processing will take place from August 12 to August 22. Agara stressed there would be no extension and warned against fraud, urging the public to use only official NDE channels.

“No payment is required to participate,” he added. “Any suspicious activity should be reported to our headquarters or state offices. We have job centres in all 37 states, including the FCT.”

Vanguard News