NDDC @ 25: You’ve bridged development gaps in Niger Delta – Aiyedatiwa

— “We’re Proud of Your Impact,” Says Archbishop Borokini

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has commended the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for its efforts in bridging developmental gaps across the nine states of the Niger Delta region.

Speaking at the 25th anniversary thanksgiving service of the NDDC, held at St. Thomas’s Anglican Church in Akure over the weekend, Aiyedatiwa praised the commission’s renewed focus on partnerships and sustainable development.

“The NDDC has undoubtedly lived up to its established mandate,” the governor said, lauding the current board and management for their dedication to project conception, implementation, and completion. “Their commitment has been impressive,” he added.

Highlighting the significance of the anniversary celebration in Akure, Aiyedatiwa stated, “It gladdens my heart that this thanksgiving service is taking place in Ondo State. As we celebrate the NDDC’s Silver Jubilee, we must acknowledge progress while recognizing the challenges ahead.”

He urged the commission to ensure that projects remain tailored to the specific needs of local communities and emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts to unlock the region’s economic potential.

The governor also commended the commission’s Executive Director of Corporate Services, Sunday Ifedayo Abegunde, for his remarkable contributions to Ondo State’s development.

Delivering the sermon titled “Accountability”, Archbishop of the Akure Anglican Communion, Rev. Dr. Simon Oluwole Borokini, said the establishment of the NDDC was a response to the historic neglect of the oil-rich Niger Delta.

“The NDDC remains a treasure to all states along the shoreline, driving progress and development in the region,” Borokini said. He noted that the commission had made visible impact in areas such as infrastructure, water, sanitation, health, education, youth empowerment, job creation, and support for small-scale businesses.

The Archbishop expressed readiness for the church to partner with the NDDC in youth and women empowerment programs under its diocesan initiatives.

He, however, called for more transparency and accountability in governance, urging the government at all levels to prioritize the welfare of citizens. “To be responsible is to be accountable. To be accountable is to be punishable — if not by man, then by God,” he warned.

In his remarks, NDDC Managing Director Dr. Samuel Ogbuku said the commission had undertaken major road and rehabilitation projects to improve connectivity across the region. He explained that Ondo State was chosen for the celebration due to its commitment to hard work and progress.

“We are here to spread the dividends of renewed hope,” Ogbuku said. “We heard what the cleric said — we have been accountable, and we will remain accountable at the end of our tenure.”

He noted that the NDDC has prioritized youth empowerment through training, educational scholarships, and capacity-building workshops to equip the local workforce with vital skills for the future.