NDDC @25: Ohanaeze youths hail Ogbuku’s leadership, performance

Ogbuku

…commend NDDC board for aligning with vision, objectives

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – AS the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, clocks 25 years after establishment, the Ohanaeze youths under the auspices of the youth wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Wednesday, hailed the Dr Samuel Ogbuku’s leadership and performance.

In a statement signed by the National President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, noted that the recent achievements showcased by the Commission as part of the activities to mark its 25th anniversary were heart-warming, and added that with Ogbuku on the saddle as the Managing Director, MD, and Chief Executive Officer, CEO, NDDC, capacity and patriotism have been put in the massive execution of developmental and people-oriented projects and programmes that have changed the narrative in the entire nine States if the Niger Delta region.

Nnabuike also acknowledged that the various projects within the oil producing areas in the South-East, viz Imo and Abia states have been impactful.

Meanwhile, according to him, the current board had rekindled the spirit behind the formation of the NDDC as there I seamless execution of projects in the region.

He said: “Under the current leadership, every oil producing area has been given a sense of belonging.

“There are various road, water projects, street lights, among others going on in the captured areas within Imo and Abia states.

“We were also delighted to see that every area was carried along during the 25th anniversary celebration to give them a feel of the organisation.

“Host communities have never had it so good; this is an indication that President Bola Tinubu put the right people in place.

“We urge the Board not to relent, but to continue this steady progress that has restored hope among oil producing communities.”