NCSP DG reveals strategic deals with China to deepen ties, industrialization

By Soni Daniel

Abuja: The Director General of the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership (NCSP), Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe, has reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening bilateral collaboration between Nigeria and China as part of efforts to drive Nigeria’s industrialisation and economic growth.

Speaking during a media interactive session in Abuja, Tegbe underscored NCSP’s role as a critical enabler, fostering productive partnerships between Nigerian stakeholders and Chinese business leaders.

Tegbe highlighted the NCSP’s ongoing commitment to coordinating investments, facilitating stakeholder engagements, and ensuring due diligence to guarantee that Nigeria-China collaborations yield tangible, long-term benefits.

He reiterated NCSP’s mandate to steer the implementation of projects under the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), while also pursuing additional partnerships beyond the formal agreements.

Tegbe said: “Our focus is to ensure that Nigeria not only implements FOCAC projects efficiently but also leverages Chinese expertise, technology, and financing to reactivate Nigeria’s manufacturing and industrial sectors.

“We are paving the way for Nigerian products to gain access to Chinese and broader Asian markets while accelerating the execution of strategic, game-changing national development projects later this year.”

Following the elevation of Nigeria-China relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and the establishment of the NCSP, Nigeria has recorded significant milestones in key sectors.

According to Tegbe, recent engagements have secured over $20 billion in investment commitments, focusing on critical sectors such as agriculture, automotive manufacturing, mining, steel production, and energy.

These investments are set to boost food security, create jobs, and drive a new wave of industrial development in the country.

The NCSP’s activities align with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, aimed at fast-tracking national development and positioning Nigeria as Africa’s industrial powerhouse.

As Director General of NCSP, Tegbe continues to bridge policy and execution by coordinating efforts across government agencies, the private sector, and diplomatic entities to ensure Nigeria maximises its trade and investment relations with China for sustainable economic advancement.