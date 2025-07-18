NCDC warns of cholera, yellow fever, dengue as flood risks rise

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has issued a public health alert over the possible surge in cholera, yellow fever and dengue fever cases amid warnings of flash floods across several states.

The alert, signed by Director-General Jide Idris, comes on the heels of forecasts by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), which listed Sokoto, Kaduna, Zamfara, Yobe, and other states as being vulnerable to flooding in July.

“Floodwaters often contaminate our water sources by washing pathogens or germs from soil, animal waste, or overwhelmed sewage systems into rivers, lakes, and other bodies of water,” the statement reads.

“This contamination affects drinking water sources and creates ideal conditions for the spread of cholera.”

The NCDC reported that from June 23 to 29, suspected cholera cases were recorded in 34 states, with Zamfara State alone accounting for 32 percent of the total. Other states with high case numbers include Bayelsa, Adamawa, Delta, Lagos, and Rivers.

The agency also flagged the increased risk of yellow fever and dengue fever, both of which are transmitted by mosquitoes that breed in stagnant floodwaters.

Between June 9 and 13, the NCDC confirmed an outbreak of dengue fever in Edo State, with laboratory testing affirming the spike in cases.

Additionally, seven confirmed cases of yellow fever have been reported across six states: Abia, Anambra, Edo, Ekiti, Lagos, and Rivers.

“A single confirmed case of yellow fever is considered an outbreak. No deaths have been recorded to date,” the statement reads.

The NCDC said it is collaborating with state governments, health partners, and communities to boost disease surveillance, provide treatment materials, deploy rapid response teams, and engage in public sensitisation to limit the spread and impact of the diseases.

The agency urged Nigerians to maintain proper hygiene, wash hands regularly, ensure food and water safety, cover water containers, eliminate standing water around homes, use insecticide-treated nets and repellents, and keep vaccinations current.

“We urge all state governments to remain alert and intensify surveillance efforts to ensure timely detection and response to any of these diseases,” the agency added.