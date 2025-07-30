NCC to discuss sustainable growth of MVNOs at Lagos forum

Nigerian Communications Commission

By Wisdom Nnaemeka

The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, is set to lead a strategic conversation on the sustainable growth of Mobile Virtual Network Operators, MVNOs, at the sixth edition of the Telecom Sector Sustainability Forum, TSSF 6.0.

Organised by Business Remarks, the event, scheduled for August 26 in Lagos, will convene key industry stakeholders under the theme: “Unlocking Nigeria’s MVNO Potential: Status, Trends, Investment, and Future Prospects.”

Convener and Managing Editor of Business Remarks, Mrs. Bukola Olanrewaju, said the forum aims to accelerate Nigeria’s commitment to a more inclusive, competitive, and dynamic telecom landscape.

She noted: “With 43 MVNO licenses already issued and growing technological innovation, Nigeria is well-positioned to harness MVNOs for improved service delivery, digital inclusion, and increased competition.”

Olanrewaju added that the forum will gather Mobile Network Operators, MNOs, MVNOs, telecom infrastructure providers, Internet Service Providers, industry associations, and technology experts to develop actionable strategies for effective MVNO integration into the country’s digital economy.

The NCC, having introduced a five-tier MVNO licensing framework, each valid for 10 years, is expected to deliver a keynote address outlining its regulatory roadmap, policies, and interventions designed to foster an enabling environment for MVNO operations.

Olanrewaju said: “As the global MVNO market continues to expand, Nigeria can unlock new value by enabling operators to optimize excess capacity and by offering consumers tailored value-added services.

“TSSF 6.0 will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, expert presentations, and networking opportunities, serving as a vital platform for identifying challenges and forging collaborations that ensure the long-term success of MVNOs in Nigeria’s telecom space,” Olanrewaju stated.