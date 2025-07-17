Navy intercepts 1,575kg cannabis, foils Lagos waterway drug operation

The Nigerian Navy Ship, NNS Beecroft, Apapa, Lagos, has foiled the plans of a drug syndicate specializing in transporting illicit substances through the waterways, seizing 1,575 kilogrammes of suspected cannabis worth millions of naira in an operation along Lagos coastal waters.

The illicit substance, packed in over 60 large sacks, was recovered from two wooden boats at Tarkwa Bay and Elisha Beach by the base’s response team in the early hours of Thursday.

The suspects, who were reportedly on the verge of offloading the substance near Elisha Beach, escaped upon sighting the approaching naval personnel.

Briefing journalists during the handover of the recovered substance to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the NNS Beecroft office in Apapa, Lagos, the Commander, Commodore Paul Nimmyel, described the seizure as part of ongoing efforts by the Navy to curb illegal activities on the nation’s waterways, particularly in Lagos.

The commander, who was represented by Captain Idongesit Udoessien, said: “These items are being handed over to the NDLEA for further investigation and necessary action. This successful interception is part of a broader series of sustained efforts by the Nigerian Navy, under the leadership of Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, to clamp down on illegal maritime activities, particularly the trafficking of narcotics and other contraband through Nigeria’s coastal waters.

The Nigerian Navy remains actively engaged in supporting internal security operations and collaborating with sister agencies to protect lives and property in Nigeria’s maritime domain.”

“As part of ongoing operations in Lagos and beyond, the Nigerian Navy will continue to intensify surveillance patrols and intelligence-driven missions aimed at denying criminals the freedom to operate within our waterways. We commend the vigilance and professionalism of our personnel and urge citizens to support our efforts by providing timely and credible information that will aid in enhancing security across the nation’s maritime domain.”

Receiving the illicit substance from the Navy, NDLEA representative Emmanuel Maurison, a Deputy Commander from the Anti-Narcotics Marine Command, said the substance would be taken to the agency’s central exhibit store, from where it would be destroyed upon receiving a court order.