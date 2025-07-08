Nat’l Chair: APC North Central support group backs Sen Dariye

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The All Progressives Congress, APC, North Central support group, under the aegis of APC North Central Reality Movement, APC-NCRM, has backed the former Governor of Plateau state, Senator Joshua Dariye to emerge the new National Chairman of the ruling party.

The group also passed a vote of confidence in the former Governor’s capacity and capability to lead the APC to victory in future elections, given his experience and record of achievements.

The group, in a statement by its National Chairman, Alhaji Muhammad Rabiu, issued Tuesday, explained that it decided to back Senator Dariye after a careful look at those indicating interest to take over the position after the resignation of the former National Chairman of the party, Alhaji Umar Ganduje.

The group emphasised that it resolved for the emergence of Senator Dariye as National Chairman of APC “after members took a critical look at those indicating interest in the position.

“And after days of doing our critic, members resolved that Senator Dariye possesses all the energy, political reach, capacity and capability as a workaholic to lead the APC to victory in all the coming elections.

“We also passed a vote of confidence in him given his qualification and experience and his antecedents as a unifier and a team player who governed Plateau State during which he ensured religious and tribal harmony.

“He is not known to be a desperate politician and his track record of achievements speak for him. We believe that his experience as a well grounded and well connected politician will in no small measure help the APC record resounding victory in the coming elections.

“That is why we urge members of our party in the North Central and indeed the entire country to throw their weight behind Senator Dariye to emerge as the new National Chairman of our great party because his capacity and capability to deliver and take us to the promised land is not in doubt.”

The support group urged members of the party in the North Central to stand solidly united behind Senator Dariye and shun any pretender on a mission to destabilise the resolve of members on the choice of the former Plateau state Governor.

The APC-NCRM also lauded President Bola Tinubu for heeding the call of the group to have the position of National Chiarman of the party returned back to the North Central after some leaders almost misled the President, assuring massive support for the party and the President to ensure his victory in the 2027 general election.