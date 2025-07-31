National Gallery of Art unveils strategic reform plan to boost Nigeria’s creative economy

By Emmanuel Elebeke

Abuja — The Director General of the National Gallery of Art (NGA), Mr. Ahmed Sodangi, has launched a bold strategic reform agenda aimed at repositioning the agency as a key driver of Nigeria’s Creative Economy.

Speaking during an interactive session with journalists and members of the Culture, Arts, Tourism, and Entertainment Writers Association (CATEWAA) at the NGA headquarters in Abuja, Mr. Sodangi outlined a transformative roadmap centered on institutional reform, digital innovation, strategic partnerships, and enhanced artist empowerment.

“The National Gallery of Art must not take a back seat while other sectors advance,” Sodangi declared. “We are building an institution that drives national pride, economic impact, and cultural legacy.”

Sodangi unveiled a four-pronged strategic framework to revamp the NGA’s operations and elevate its national and international relevance:

Internal Reform – This pillar focuses on staff training, institutional restructuring, and aligning operations with international best practices, rooted in Nigeria’s cultural values.

Policy Reform – The DG advocated for legislative changes to support infrastructure development and create sustainable revenue models, aligning the NGA with broader economic goals.

Strategic Partnerships – Sodangi cited ongoing collaborations with Goethe-Institut, Julius Berger Nigeria, and the Museum of West African Art as crucial to boosting the Gallery’s capacity and visibility.

National Art Renaissance Program – A flagship initiative to restore, digitize, and add value to Nigeria’s National Collection. The first digital inventory, developed in collaboration with Goethe-Institut, will be unveiled on August 1, 2025.

Sodangi announced the introduction of a Digital Artwork Certification Framework, designed to improve authenticity and traceability of artworks. Future iterations will integrate blockchain technology to secure resale royalties for artists.

“We are working with professional bodies like the Society of Nigerian Artists to ensure that artists benefit directly,” he said.

To tackle persistent funding challenges in the sector, Sodangi encouraged improved financial documentation among artists. He also revealed plans to cluster artists and link them with financing from agencies such as the Bank of Industry (BOI) and SMEDAN. “Art must be treated as a business. Funding should be guided by impact, not just profit,” he added.

While acknowledging the NGA’s lack of a permanent physical gallery, Sodangi emphasized the agency’s digital-first strategy, which includes partnerships with Google Arts & Culture and ArtSol. Through these platforms, the NGA is digitizing the National Collection, hosting virtual exhibitions, and offering online services for artists and art lovers alike.

Sodangi also highlighted efforts to strengthen cultural storytelling and heritage education through masterclasses for curators and partnerships with African diaspora communities in Brazil, Cuba, and Haiti.

“Our stories must be told by us, with historical depth and authenticity,” he emphasized.

Earlier, CATEWAA President Dr. Bridget Onochie criticized the limited media engagement by some culture-sector agencies and called for improved collaboration. In response, Sodangi committed to regular interaction with the press, recognizing the media as key partners in promoting Nigeria’s cultural assets.

“We are committed to transparency, visibility, and strategic communication. The media is essential in shaping narratives and supporting our creative ecosystem,” Sodangi concluded.

The NGA’s reform agenda is expected to revitalize the visual arts sector, foster inclusive growth, and solidify Nigeria’s place in the global creative economy.