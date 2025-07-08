Natasha: Senate moves to re-tighten disciplinary measures against erring members

File image of the Nigerian Senate.

…In response to Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension ruling

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — In the aftermath of its face-off with Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP, Kogi Central), who was suspended for six months in March, the Senate has initiated steps to amend its internal rules to impose tougher and clearer disciplinary measures on erring members.

The move follows the first reading of a bill sponsored by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Special Duties, Senator Shehu Lawan Kaka (APC, Borno Central). The bill is titled “Legislative Houses (Powers & Privileges) Act (Amendment) Bill, 2025 (SB. 708)”.

This legislative effort comes just days after Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, ruled that the Senate lacked the statutory authority to suspend Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months, noting that the Legislative Houses (Powers & Privileges) Act does not specify suspension durations.

According to sources within the Red Chamber, the planned amendment seeks to fill this legislative gap and ensure that disciplinary actions are guided by clearly defined rules, including timelines and sanctions.

In a telephone interview with journalists, Senator Kaka explained that the bill is intended to fine-tune existing laws by introducing “required specifics” on disciplinary procedures.

“The amendments we are seeking aim to clarify and strengthen disciplinary provisions, especially with respect to the duration of sanctions imposed on erring members,” Kaka said.

Given the urgency, the bill is expected to be listed for second reading during plenary on Wednesday.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended by the Senate on March 6, 2025, following a heated dispute. However, Justice Nyako, in her ruling last Friday, described the six-month suspension as excessive and without legal basis, since the Act used for the suspension did not provide for any specific duration.

She subsequently ordered the Senate to recall Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, prompting the current legislative review to close the legal loophole identified by the court.