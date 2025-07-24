Natasha remains suspended — Senate

File image of the Nigerian Senate.

•Defends entry denial to lawmaker

By Juliet Umeh

ABUJA-The Senate has defended denying the entry of the senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, into the chamber on Tuesday.

Recall that the Kogi senator had stormed the National Assembly to resume legislative duties from the six months suspension slammed on her by the Senate but was stopped from accessing the chamber by security personnel who claimed to be acting on order from above.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Yemi Adaramodu, who spoke in an interview on Channels Television’s ‘’politics Today’’ programme Tuesday night, accused the senator of turning her attempted return to plenary into a content creation stunt.

He said: “The National Assembly at large has a lot of roles to play. We are legislators and lawmakers, not spectators to be watching skit-making and content creation.

“Initially, I said all these episodes and saga is all about content creation, now that the content has been created, it’s now degenerating into a season film.

“We are not interested, we are lawmakers not actors, we are not interested in all these kinds of things.’’

He argued that even if there was a court judgment, the enforcement must follow due process.

“Even when any litigant goes to court and gets judgment, either the person feels that this is an order when that is not an order, the litigant does not enforce the order by himself or herself.

“There are court bailiffs who will serve orders on those that should be served as prescribed by the court.

“I know that Nigerians know that this is another skit making and a continuation of the content making episode by our own colleague.”

Akpoti-Uduaghan had insisted that a court had nullified her suspension and that she was entitled to resume her legislative duties.

The Senate, however, has yet to acknowledge the court’s decision or issue a formal reinstatement.