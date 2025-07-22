Natasha cannot enforce a judgment she has appealed, says legal expert

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — Legal practitioner Ken Harries has said that suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), representing Kogi Central, cannot simultaneously appeal and seek to enforce the same judgment of a Federal High Court in Abuja delivered on July 4.

Harries made the statement in response to Akpoti-Uduaghan’s appearance at the National Assembly on Monday, where she cited the court’s ruling as the basis for seeking to resume legislative duties.

According to Harries, enforcement of a court judgment requires adherence to due process and legal procedures—not unilateral action.

“In legal practice, once a party appeals a judgment, it signifies dissatisfaction with the ruling and a request for reversal. It would therefore be inconsistent to enforce a judgment you have already challenged,” he said.

He added: “There are established procedures for enforcing judgments, and these must be followed. No individual is permitted under the law to unilaterally enforce a judgment without proper execution channels.”

Harries further referenced that Akpoti-Uduaghan had filed a notice of appeal against the judgment, asking the Court of Appeal to set aside the decision of the lower court. He questioned the rationale for seeking enforcement while simultaneously contesting the judgment.

He also pointed to components of the court ruling, which reportedly included a N5 million penalty and a directive to publish a public apology, asking whether these orders had been complied with.

“If a party has not fulfilled the obligations imposed by the same judgment, it may weaken their position in demanding enforcement,” Harries noted.

He advised that legal professionals handling the matter provide guidance that upholds the rule of law and procedural fairness.

“Those seeking equity must come with clean hands,” Harries concluded.