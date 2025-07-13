Nasboi set the weekend alight with new anthem “Friday Night”

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nigerian music sensation and content creator, Nasboi, has ushered in the weekend with the release of his vibrant new single, “Friday Night”. Known for his infectious energy and genre-blending sound, Nasboi delivers yet another crowd-pleaser destined to dominate playlists and party scenes across the country.

Born Lawal Michael Nasiru Bolaji in Port Harcourt, Nasboi’s musical journey was heavily influenced by Nigerian music heavyweights 2Face Idibia and Davido. Although he initially studied Mechanical Engineering and found early success in comedy, his passion for music eventually took centre stage, leading to a full transition into the industry.

His breakout single “Umbrella”, featuring Wande Coal, captured national attention and solidified his place as a serious contender in the Afrobeat space. This momentum carried into the release of his debut EP, In Nasboi I Trust (I.N.I.T), which received praise for its blend of humour, relatability, and sonic innovation.

Following the EP’s success, Nasboi embarked on a nationwide tour, not only to connect with fans but with a bold mission: to secure a verse from music icon Davido. As the tour wraps up, he returns with a single that encapsulates the celebratory spirit of the weekend.

“Friday Night” is a feel-good fusion of Afrobeat and street-pop, crafted for those who live for the weekend. From its upbeat production to catchy lines like “No one fit stop this my gbedu / Even NEPA no fit off my light,” the track radiates confidence and joy. Playful lyrics such as “Monday night for Obi’s house / Friday night for baby’s house” and “I want be a baller like Osimhen” showcase Nasboi’s signature wit and charisma.

Designed for rooftop parties, spontaneous turn-ups, and traffic jam dance sessions, “Friday Night” captures the essence of Nigeria’s vibrant nightlife culture. It’s more than a song—it’s a celebration of hard work, freedom, and the electric anticipation that Friday brings.

With this release, Nasboi further cements his reputation as a dynamic artist capable of turning everyday experiences into unforgettable music moments.