Nasarawa court restrains Bello from parading as APC chairman

By Abel Daniel, Lafia

A Senior District Court sitting in Lafia, Nasarawa State, has restrained the embattled Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Aliyu Bello, from parading himself as a member or Chairman of the party.

The order was issued on Thursday by Senior District Judge Abdullahi Lanze of Court 3, following a motion filed by Suleiman Turaki, counsel to Ibrahim Illiyasu, APC Chairman of Gayam Electoral Ward in Lafia.

The development comes after Illiyasu and 13 other ward officials announced the suspension of Bello on Tuesday, July 3, over alleged anti-party activities.

According to the court order, Bello is restrained from acting in any capacity, either by himself, his agents, supporters, or anyone acting on his behalf, as a member or Chairman of the APC.

He is also barred from issuing public statements or carrying out any functions related to the party until the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.