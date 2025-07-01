Nasarawa APC chairman suspended over alleged anti-party activities

Leaders of the APC in Gayam Ward of Lafia LGA, Nasarawa at the press briefing

By Abel Daniel, Lafia

Nasarawa State chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr. Aliyu Bello, has been suspended for alleged gross anti-party activities.

Leaders of the APC in Gayam Ward of Lafia Local Government Area, who converged in Lafia, the capital, on Tuesday, said Bello’s alleged actions had caused embarrassment to the party and undermined the credibility of its collective effort to take the party to greater heights.

Addressing journalists, Chairman of the ward Ibrahim Iliyasu narrated that Bello’s alleged actions constitute a serious breach of party loyalty and discipline.

He said, “We, the undersigned Executive Members of the All Progressives Congress, Gayam Ward in Lafia Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, hereby write to formally suspend you, Hon. Aliyu Bello from the party (All Progressives Congress) with immediate effect.

“This decision arises as a result of an investigation of complaints by ward members of your anti-party activities contrary to Article 21 of the APC Constitution (as amended) which outlines the conduct expected of members and the disciplinary measures to be taken against infractions.

“Specifically, we have credible evidence and reports that you have openly promoted and campaigned for a member of another political party, in direct violation of Article 21 (i), (ii), and (vii) which prohibit; (a)Engaging in acts that tend to bring the party into hatred, contempt, ridicule or disrepute; (b)Engaging in anti-party activities; (c) Membership, promotion or support of rival political parties.”

He added, “Your actions have caused embarrassment to the party, undermined the credibility of our collective efforts, and constitute a serious breach of party loyalty and discipline.

“In line with the powers vested in us as ward executives under Article 21 (D) (i)-(iii) of the APC Constitution, and having consulted widely with stakeholders within the ward, we have resolved as follows; That you, Hon. Aliyu Bello, are hereby suspended from the All Progressives Congress (APC) with immediate effect pending further investigation and disciplinary action by higher party organs.

“That this resolution shall be communicated to the Lafia Local Government APC Executive Committee, Nasarawa State Executive Committee, and the National Working Committee (NWC) for ratification and further necessary action.

“We urge you to refrain from parading yourself as a member of the party pending the conclusion of this process. Accept the assurances of our highest esteemed regards as always.”

Our correspondent reports that other leaders of the Gayam Ward who were present during the press briefing and approved his suspension include the Ward Secretary, Ibrahim Kwande; Ward Legal Adviser, Adamu Musa Alkali; Ward Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Dahiru; Ward Women Leader, Fatimah Ibrahim, among others.

Meanwhile, the suspension of the APC Chairman came barely 24 hours after the state’s Publicity Secretary of the party, Douglas Otaru, issued a statement alleging plots by a governorship aspirant to remove Bello from his position.

“For clarity, the ward officials lack the constitutional authority to pass a vote of no confidence, suspend, or expel a State Executive Committee Member. We strongly caution that any party official found to be involved will face disciplinary action in accordance with the party’s constitution,” Otaru said in his statement.