NAPTIP arrests alleged human traffickers in Katsina, rescues 3 women

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

Operatives of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) have arrested three suspected members of an inter-state human trafficking syndicate and rescued three young women who were allegedly trafficked to Katsina State for sexual exploitation.

In a press statement signed by NAPTIP’s Press Officer, Vincent Adekoye, on Wednesday, the agency said the suspects were apprehended inside one of the prominent hotels in Katsina township, while three young women believed to be victims of trafficking were rescued during the operation.

The names of the hotel and suspects were withheld for security reasons.

According to NAPTIP, the arrested suspects are believed to be major suppliers of victims to brothels and other centres, including some across Nigeria’s borders.

Two of the rescued victims are from Benue State, and one is from Rivers State.

Their ages range between 21 and 26 years.

The hotel manager and two other staff members were also taken into custody for allegedly aiding the traffickers.

The statement revealed that the victims were found in a small, confined room within the hotel complex, while the traffickers were relaxing in another well-furnished room within the same premises.

Speaking after the operation, one of the rescued victims said, “I was brought here by a woman (name withheld). She promised to give us a job and that we would be paid very well. I asked her the details of the job, but she said I will know the nature of the job when I get here. When we got here, she introduced us to prostitution, which was not part of what they told us before.”

Another victim described the daily ordeal they faced, “We actually sleep with a lot of men, at least 20 men a day, and all the money we get goes to the chairlady of the place, by name Amarachi. We have no choice but to sleep with 20 men a day.

“Even when we are on our monthly period, we are being forced to sleep with the same number of men. Even when we are sick or tired, they will force us to sleep with men. They said it is not their business to know how we feel, but to engage in prostitution.

“They give us a Fearless energy drink each to take every evening so that we can have energy to work, be awake to sleep with the men, and get money for them.

“They take all the money we make and leave us to feed ourselves.” She added

The victims also disclosed that the traffickers deliberately left them penniless and paid some men to keep watch over them, making it almost impossible to escape.

Reacting to the development, the Director General of NAPTIP, Binta Adamu Bello, OON, expressed outrage over the exploitation of the victims and the complicity of some hospitality establishments.

She said, “I wish to commend the Operatives of NAPTIP in Katsina for the raid and rescue of the victims. Their stories are painful and sad. They were deceived, recruited, trafficked, and forced into prostitution. While they are facing horror every day from prostitution, their traffickers were somewhere within the same hotel, feeding fat on the proceeds of the exploitation.

“It is also important to reiterate our earlier warning about operators of hotels aiding and abetting the exploitation of victims of human trafficking in their facilities. We have commenced a legal process to determine the next execution order for the hotel. The law shall definitely take its course.” She said.

The DG had recently issued a directive to NAPTIP operatives nationwide to intensify surveillance and intelligence gathering, especially at hotels, drinking joints, and motor parks, to dismantle trafficking networks operating across state lines.