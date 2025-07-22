NAPS commends rector of Federal Poly Ekowe, urges resolution of NASU strike

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) has commended the Rector of Federal Polytechnic, Ekowe, Dr. Agbabiaka Adegoke Lukman, for what it described as his “transformative and student-centered leadership,” while appealing for a swift resolution to the ongoing strike by the local chapter of the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU).

In a statement signed by NAPS Senate President, Comrade Oyewumi Festus Ayomide, the association highlighted significant progress made under Dr. Lukman’s administration, including infrastructural projects and staff development initiatives.

According to NAPS, the Rector has in the past three years overseen the completion of key projects such as an E-Library, a 250-seat CBT centre, a renovated clinic, and agricultural ventures including a goatery and fish ponds. The statement also noted an investment of over ₦174 million in TETFund-sponsored academic and staff development programmes.

NAPS expressed concern over the continued strike action by the NASU chapter at the institution, despite an earlier directive from the union’s national body calling for suspension of the action. The association emphasized the importance of industrial harmony for the smooth running of academic activities and appealed to all parties to prioritize the welfare and future of students.

The student body urged stakeholders, including the Federal Ministry of Labour, the Ministry of Education, and the National Assembly, to intervene in ensuring a timely resolution.

“We remain hopeful that all concerned will work together in the interest of students and the institution,” the statement read.

NAPS also reaffirmed its support for the ongoing reforms at the Polytechnic and called on the relevant authorities to continue upholding the integrity of the academic calendar.

Efforts to reach the NASU local chairman for comment were unsuccessful at the time of filing this report.