Napoli, Galatasaray finalise agreement over Osimhen move

Galatasaray have reached a final agreement with Napoli for the permanent transfer of Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen in a deal worth €75 million.
According to Nigerian journalist, Buchi Laba, the Turkish giants met all the conditions set by Napoli, ending weeks of negotiations between both clubs.
As part of the deal, Napoli will retain 10% of any future sale involving the player.
It is understood that Osimhen played a key role in pushing the move through, with the forward reportedly urging Napoli to accept Galatasaray’s fifth offer.
With the agreement now sealed, the next step is for Osimhen to undergo medical examinations ahead of the official unveiling at Galatasaray.
