NANS Vice President lauds Mbah for launch of Enugu Air

By Adesina Wahab

The Vice President, External Affairs of the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, Comrade Kenechukwu Aneke, has commended the Enugu State Governor, Mr Peter Mbah, for the successful take off of the Enugu Air project.

Aneke, in a statement on Monday, described the launch of the airlines as a milestone in infrastructural and economic transformation in the Coal City state.

“The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), under my watch as the Vice President for External Affairs, extends its warmest congratulations and deepest appreciation to His Excellency, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, the Executive Governor of Enugu State, on the successful kickoff of Enugu Air—a historic and visionary initiative that sets a new standard for sub national innovation and infrastructural development in Nigeria.

“This bold venture is not only a major milestone in the advancement of Enugu State’s economy but also a strategic response to the transportation needs of a growing population. The student community recognizes the vital importance of air connectivity in attracting investments, promoting tourism, enabling mobility, and fostering academic and professional exchanges. Enugu Air will serve as a gateway linking the Southeast to national and global opportunities, directly benefitting the academic sector and the youth demographic.

“Your Excellency’s consistent drive to reimagine governance through people-centered policies and sustainable development projects is deeply inspiring. From education to technology and now transportation, your administration has demonstrated that leadership is about vision, action, and measurable impact. Enugu Air reflects your unwavering commitment to economic diversification, regional integration, and creating enabling environments for all segments of society—including students.

“As the organized voice of Nigerian students, NANS affirms its readiness to partner with your administration in promoting civic engagement, youth empowerment, and policy dialogues that sustain this momentum. We encourage young people in Enugu State and beyond to draw inspiration from this groundbreaking achievement and align themselves with progressive efforts that foster national development.

“Once again, we commend this outstanding feat and look forward to the full realization of its social and economic dividends. May this be the first of many more transformative legacies in your tenure.”