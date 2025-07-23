NANS Ondo Axis engages community, varsity leaders on students’ safety

By Adesina Wahab

In a bid to strengthen the relationship between students and their host community, the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students, Joint Campus Council, Ondo State Axis, NANS Ondo JCC, led by Comr. Adekanye Mayomi Adeboye, has paid a visit to Akungba-Akoko, the host community of the Adekunle Ajasin University.

In a statement signed by Adekanye, Comr. Oladele Oluwafemi Emmanuel, General Secretary and Comr. Johnpaul O. Alabi, the

Public Relations Officer, they said the visit, marked by strategic engagements with key stakeholders, centered on improving student security and fostering unity between the student body and the community.

Recall that recently, two students of the university were kidnapped and eventually killed by some persons including the landlord of the house they lived in.

The visit commenced with a community engagement meeting at the Divisional Police Post in Akungba, where the NANS delegation joined the Commissioner of Police, traditional leaders, and representatives of the Police Community Relations Committee, PCRC.

The Police Public Relations Officer, A.O. Olushola, reiterated the force’s dedication to ensuring the safety of the students,describing the force as a friend of the people.

Addressing the gathering, the NANS Ondo JCC Chairman, Comr. Adekanye Mayomi Adeboye, emphasized the need for increased security consciousness and commended the Nigeria Police for their efforts in maintaining peace within the university environment.

He called on community leaders to see students as their own children and urged a collective approach to promoting harmony.

The Commissioner of Police, while responding, described the NANS Chairman as the voice of Nigerian students and commended the contributions of both NANS and NAUS leaders.

He described the presence of the university in Akungba as a blessing and cautioned against any act of hostility towards students.

The CP also revealed the formation of a tactical team to address rising security concerns and assured that no act of injustice against students would be tolerated.

The NANS delegation later paid a courtesy visit to the Vice Chancellor of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, Prof. Olugbenga Ige.

At the meeting, Comr. Adekanye introduced members of the NANS executive and NAUS leadership present, reaffirming their commitment to students’ welfare and peaceful coexistence.

In his remarks, the VC expressed appreciation for the visit and lamented the loss of students in the recent incident.

He highlighted the need for improved communication between students and the host community, noting that over 80% of local security breaches were traced to non-student youth. The VC also spoke on housing projects aimed at enhancing student welfare and campus safety.